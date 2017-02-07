Music is obviously a key part of your film making process – do you have music in mind when you are directing or does it come after? How do you make the music and the image gel? My musician friends are a big part of everything I do and I try to involve them as early as possible. Sometimes I get obsessed with a musician I don't know and feel only they can do the music to something. When I directed LoveTrue I looked for Flying Lotus for a year until I got connected to him. I tried so many things that didn't work and once he did the music everything fell into place. My early work with moving images was as a VJ, I used to make video art and cut loops of videos then play them on stage in music concerts and clubs along side musicians. I wanted to be in a band but for my instrument to be a moving image. I think those years of playing images live in front of an audience gave me a special connection to the musical nature of images.

Your work combines the ordinary with fantasy, what is your earliest memory of this love of juxtaposition? I remember being three years old in Tel Aviv and seeing my father dancing naked in my mother's skin coloured pantyhose on the living room table. He was very manly and very drunk, the music was loud, my mom and me were laughing and cheering for him. As you can imagine it wasn't always laughter but moments like that, as dysfunctional they might sound, brought a lot of magic and openness into my life. After you deal with all the pain from your childhood the magic stays with you. When I was 12 I asked him to do it again and filmed him this time. It was probably the first thing I ever filmed.

So that image has really stayed with you… I guess so because my first film had grown men dancing in it. And at least two of them were very drunk. That's the therapeutic beauty of art... I never thought about that connection until this moment.

Finally, what would you like The Fifth Sense viewers to feel while they watch your work? This film is a trippy little love letter to women. I wanted to capture a sense of wonder that scent holds and a liberated feminine identity that develops from getting connected to what scares you. I think the one thing that I like most about my work is that it speaks to people that are my kindred spirits. You meet someone miles away from where you grew up and they experienced something deep from your work without you ever talking to each other, or having any shared experience. That's dope to me. But at the end of the day I do my work because I have to. There's nothing else I can do that keeps me as sane and happy.

